Marketing School
How to Make Users Watch Your Full Video | Ep. #383
In Episode #383, Eric and Neil discuss how to make users watch your full video. Tune in to learn what strategies you can employ to keep your audience engaged. You’ll find the value of a good hook and the importance of producing high quality videos—all tactics that Neil has used to ensure people stick around to the end of your video. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Make Users Watch Your Full Video 00:40 – To make users stay, mention at the start of the video that you have something for them at the end of the video 00:46 – It entices people and it’s a strategy that works well 01:01 – “Have a really good hook in the intro” 01:18 – When Neil creates a video with a number of tactics, he will say that ONE of them will help the viewers immensely, so they should stick around and watch the whole video 02:05 – Eric tends to watch videos that are 5-10 minutes long 02:19 – Keep your video in high quality and make sure it’s well produced, even if it’s short 02:44 – Add some animation to your videos 03:11 – Neil’s editors continually adjust the frames 03:23 – This way, the viewers won’t get bored 03:45 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 04:24 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:34 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Entice people by having a great hook at the start of the video; having a surprise for them at the end can also work to keep them watching. A short, well-produced, high quality video is more likely to get watched than longer, poorer quality one. Add animation, adjust your frames—do what you need to do to keep your video enticing. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu