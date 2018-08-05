Marketing School
The Difference Between Macro and Micro-Conversions | Ep. #381
In Episode #381, Eric and Neil discuss the difference between macro and micro-conversions. Tune in as Eric and Neil define what these conversions are and which ones deserve more of your attention and focus, what you need to track and how often, and which conversions (micro or macro) deserve an A/B test. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: The Difference Between Macro and Micro-Conversions 01:09 – Your funnel has a lot of small steps which are considered "micro" and the large step is the actual act of purchasing 01:24 – How many micro-conversions should you be tracking? 01:51 – When Neil does A/B test, he only looks at macro conversions 02:00 – "I really do focus on the bottom line which is sales and revenue" 02:19 – You want people to convert to buy, so that's what you should be optimizing in an A/B test 02:28 – When Eric started, he used to track micro-conversions, like click through rates for example, which led to him losing his focus 02:50 – Make sure you focus on the RIGHT things 02:59 – You can look at micro things once in awhile, but don't let it be your main focus 3 Key Points: Micro-conversions are the small steps that lead to the purchase, which is called the macro-conversion. Your main focus should always be on the sales, don't let micro-conversions steal your focus. You can track micro-conversions every now and then, but it's not necessary to do this on a daily basis.