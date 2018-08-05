Marketing School
How to Ramp Up Content Production | Ep. #380
In Episode #380, Eric and Neil discuss how to ramp up content production. Tune in to learn how to maintain structure, quality and form when it comes to rapid content production. You'll also learn how known influencers, such as Chalene Johnson and Gary Vaynerchuk, successfully repurpose their content across several media channels. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Ramp Up Content Production 00:54 – Eric grows his business by creating content and building relationships 01:15 – In rapid content production, he creates batches of content 01:45 – Hiring several content writers can help you ramp up your content production, you can find writers at ProBlogger 01:55 – The key in increasing content production is setting up a guideline or rubric that outline your writing format and expectations 02:10 – Neil's structure includes an introduction, conclusion, body in the middle broken down into subheadings with targeted keywords 02:21 – Neil gets topics from BuzzSumo 02:28 – Neil goes to Ahrefs to see his competitor's search traffic 02:32 – From the research, Neil gains writing ideas such as variations to competitors' posts which are better and more thorough 02:58 – Chalene Johnson sells Instagram courses and she usually posts livestreams of herself talking about anything under the sun 03:17 – The topics in the video will also become blog posts and/or social images 03:31 – Gary Vaynerchuk creates videos and segments them to different social media posts 03:56 – Eric is trying other ways to repurpose content in order to grow more 04:19 – You can try different formats of content 04:25 – Eric and Neil recreate Marketing School posts using different formats and across different platforms 04:46 – Execute one of the methods above and you'll definitely see changes 3 Key Points: You grow your business by creating content and building your relationships. Have a writing guideline or rubric that you (and other writers) to make the process a lot easier, faster and consistent in quality. Repurpose your content across different mediums and in a variety of forms—especially the content that has always performed well.