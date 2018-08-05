



Marketing School

What Is Link Blending (and How To Do It Fast) | Ep. #379

In Episode #379, Eric and Neil discuss what link blending is and how to do it fast. Tune in to learn how to execute link blending as a part of your process for boosting your rank. You'll learn just what it takes to be in a "good neighborhood" with others who have similar content and keywords as you. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Is Link Blending (and How To Do It Fast) 00:39 – Eric shares how his friendship with Neil started 00:41 – Eric was just starting when Neil wrote a post about link blending 00:45 – Since Eric didn't understand what Neil's post was about, Eric reached out to Neil to ask more questions about link blending 01:01 – Link blending is when someone links out to you, like a Wikipedia article for example, and ranks for the keyword you want to rank for 01:12 – Then, they will link to someone who is in the top 20 for the keyword that you want to rank for without using an anchor text for other links—Google will read that you're in a good neighborhood 01:33 – It's easier to control link blending if you're building links through black hat ways 01:39 – In link blending, you should know who's linking to your competitors that are at the top 01:43 – If you build links to those sites, you'll be in a good neighborhood 01:51 – Your ranking will grow faster 01:53 – If someone is already ranking for your keyword and links to you from their page, your rankings will go up because your content is similar 02:03 – Link blending is a way to make sure you're in a good neighborhood and your links are relevant 02:15 – There's a template that needs to be followed in guest posting 02:48 – There's a lot of link blending happening with guest posting in big publications 03:17 – Link blending is a process that is good to have on your checklist 3 Key Points: Link blending is about being in a good neighborhood with sites that have relevant content who also rank well. Guest posting helps with link blending, but there's a template or process that needs to be made and followed. Link blending is a process that is good to have on your checklist.