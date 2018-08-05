Marketing School
The Marketing Benefits of Google Tag Manager | Ep. #378
In Episode #378, Eric and Neil discuss the marketing benefits of Google Tag Manager. Tune in to learn why marketers need to be using Google Tag Manager today and why you will no longer be needing to depend on your developer to get certain tasks done. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: The Marketing Benefits of Google Tag Manager 00:35 – Google Tag Manager manages your pixels, is free to use and makes your life easier 00:49 – When Eric was just starting, he had to beg developers to get something done 01:08 – With different tools nowadays like Crazy Egg and Optimizely, the marketers are now able to control the pixels without going to the developer 01:20 – With Google Tag Manager, you can easily add tags to relevant pages without being a coder 01:30 – You won't be needing your developers to add the code when you're using Google Tag Manager 01:50 – Most websites should be using Google Tag Manager 01:56 – Measure School focuses on Google Tag Manager and offers some tips and tricks for it 02:30 – Segment is very similar to Google Tag Manager 02:38 – As a business owner, you should know the tools that your people are using 02:55 – With Google Tag Manager, it encourages you to annotate each change that you make 03:18 – Eric's website experienced a glitch and he was able to find the cause using Google Tag Manager 03:35 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg, a visual analytics tool that shows you where people click, how far they scroll and allows you to run A/B tests 04:12 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:24 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Google Tag Manager lets you apply changes to your website successfully without the help of a developer. Annotating the changes that you made on your site makes it easier for you to revert to your previous site, if you encounter a glitch. Leverage Google Tag Manager, it will make your life and work a breeze.