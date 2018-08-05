Marketing School
Tried and Tested Ways of Building Local Links | Ep. #377
In Episode #377, Eric and Neil discuss the tried and tested methods for building local links. Tune in to learn the simple steps that will help you increase your rank on a local scale. You'll also find out who you need to be reaching out to when it comes to asking for those links. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Tried and Tested Ways of Building Local Links 00:41 – When it comes to local SEOs, citations are important 00:45 – A citation can be counted as a link 00:56 – You can get multiple citations from Whitespark and Moz Local 01:05 – Another way to get a citation is to reach out to the local chamber of commerce 01:13 – They also have events where you can network with people 01:41 – Reach out to people and try to add value 01:46 – Local stores take anything that can help their business 02:00 – It's a lot easier to rank for local keywords 02:14 – Go to Ahrefs and put in your competing URLs within your region 02:26 – Reach out to those linking to them and ask for links 3 Key Points: Reach out to your local market to get citations. Build a network with your local stores and always try to add value to them. Check your competitors and get in touch with those who are linking to them.