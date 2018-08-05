Marketing School
Is It Better to Create a Mobile Website or a Mobile App? | Ep. #376
In Episode #376, Eric and Neil discuss whether it is better to create a mobile website or a mobile app. Tune in to decide whether it's worth your time to create an app or just focus on your website being optimized for mobile. Eric and Neil discuss what they prefer and why it depends on your niche. They also emphasize that whatever route you take—mobile app or website—make sure you focus on making the BEST user experience possible. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Is It Better to Create a Mobile Website or a Mobile App? 00:40 – Eric personally prefers creating a mobile website that is a responsive website 00:58 – Eric also has a mobile app that they built with BuildFire 01:03 – It includes their podcast 01:16 – Unless you're providing a unique function that requires an app, having a website is just fine 01:40 – Prioritize making the best user experience when it comes to your product 01:52 – Neil created an app before but the usage isn't very high 02:00 – Mobile optimized websites are simpler and drives more users 02:22 – A website is enough for those content-oriented sites, just make it sure it's optimized for mobile 02:40 – Eric shares a study regarding app usage 03:30 – Neil has less than 10 apps on his phone 3 Key Points: The percentage that describes mobile app usage varies per industry. Consider your audience when creating a mobile website or mobile app—are they more likely to use the app directly or just stick with the browser to check your product? Eric and Neil both agree that it is better to focus on mobile websites rather than an app if your site is more content-oriented.