



Marketing School

How to Distribute Your Podcast | Ep. #375

In Episode #375, Eric and Neil discuss how to distribute your podcast. Not everyone is on YouTube or iTunes. With all the platforms that are out there for broadcasting podcasts, it’s your responsibility as a podcaster to get your content to the people. Tune in to learn where you can go to broadcast your work, the many different ways to expand your reach, and the importance of asking other bloggers, listeners, and websites that you link to share your podcast! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Distribute Your Podcast 00:34 – “A podcast is all about getting reach at the end of the day” 00:39 – Eric hosts their podcast on Libsyn 00:59 – With Libsyn, it will publish automatically on YouTube and on Soundcloud 01:15 – Not all people are on iTunes, so spread your podcast anywhere you can 01:17 – Tweet out your podcast and share it on Facebook 01:45 – Neil used to use Product Hunt’s podcasting section, but it’s been deleted 02:00 – Neil was driving thousands of views a day 02:06 – Neil also networks with other bloggers to share their podcast 02:20 – Neil and Eric mention tools in their podcast because they use them, not because they’re paid 02:28 – After mentioning a tool, they’ll email those websites to tell them about their episode in the hopes that they share the podcast, too 03:00 – One of their tool’s websites reached out to Eric and Neil when they learned that their tool was mentioned in the podcast 03:26 – Wavve allows you to make different social media sharing templates and Eric is testing it out now 03:52 – Google Play, Stitcher and iHeartRadio are some of their podcast’s hosts 04:07 – Eric just resubmitted their podcast to Spotify 04:45 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a heat mapping tool that helps you increase your conversion rate 05:32 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 05:35 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Don’t stick to one platform, broadcast your podcast on every platform you can. Reach out to other bloggers and your audience to share your podcast. You’re the one that needs to work your way to the listeners when it comes to expanding your reach. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu