Marketing School
Should You Use Manual Bidding on Facebook Ads? | Ep. #374
In Episode #374, Eric and Neil discuss whether you should be using manual bidding for your Facebook ads. People have been running ads on Facebook for years now and still rely on the automatic bidding and optimization features for their ads. Tune in to learn what Eric and Neil prefer between the two and how you can know what option is best for you. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Should You Use Manual Bidding on Facebook Ads? 00:35 – People have been running ads on Facebook for a couple of years now 00:42 – People just rely on Facebook’s automatic bidding and automatic optimization 00:50 – As per any kind of marketing, you want to be testing all the time 00:53 – Eric has seen marketers who have switched to manual bidding 01:11 – You can set the manual bid on how much you’re willing to pay 01:36 – Every time Neil uses automatic bidding on Facebook, it is way higher than manual bidding 01:49 – Neil thinks manual bidding works better 02:00 – Neil saw a 20% increase on his automatic bidding price 02:10 – With Google, you can set the bidding to manual at first, then to automatic 02:30 – Figure out what your numbers are and just test the water 03:00 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool that helps you increase your conversion rate 03:46 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 03:53 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: People tend to rely on Facebook’s automatic bidding because it’s easier and less time consuming. Know your numbers and test the manual bidding option; it’s cheaper and you stay in control of your options. For ANY type of marketing you choose, you need to be testing it all the time. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu