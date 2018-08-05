



How Many Links Do You Really Need to Rank Well? | Ep. #373

In Episode #373, Eric and Neil discuss how many links you really need to rank well. Tune in as Eric and Neil remind us of the TWO most important factors for SEO. They'll also explain why The Penny Hoarder gets more traffic than Neil does and why Eric builds links for a post that is already driving traffic. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How Many Links Do You Really Need to Rank Well? 00:39 – Two main factors in SEO are content and links 00:57 – Eric and Neil uses Ahrefs 01:01 – Ahrefs has a keyword explorer tool that will show you the difficulty and guidelines for using a certain keyword 01:23 – The Penny Hoarder is a popular blog which was in Inc 500 list 01:32 – They make 8-figures/year in revenue 01:35 – The blog has more traffic than Neil's blog 01:40 – They get more traffic because of their content 01:43 – Neil has more backlinks and domain authority than TPH 01:52 – "It just comes down to content" 01:58 – You don't need too many backlinks 02:02 – You need MORE content 02:06 – If you want to build up your links, use infographics or Brian Dean's Skyscraper Technique 02:25 – Eric didn't build links for the top 5 keywords for which they're ranking 02:46 – Focus on the domain authority 03:03 – Eric has one post that ranks for the most marketing keywords 03:16 – Eric has built links for that post to boost it 03:41 – Check Eric Enge's: Do Links Still Matter 04:05 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a heat mapping tool that helps you increase your conversion rate 04:52 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:58 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Content and links are the main factors for SEO—keep track of them. Having too many backlinks may not always boost your post; rather, focus on creating GREAT content. Check the posts whose keywords are ranking well and build links to boost that post.