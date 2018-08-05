Marketing School
Do Social Sharing Buttons Still Work? | Ep. #372
In Episode #372, Eric and Neil discuss whether social sharing buttons still work. Tune-in to learn whether social sharing buttons are effective in driving traffic to your site, how to use them properly if you still wish to use them, and an alternative to the buttons that is proven to work. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Do Social Sharing Buttons Still Work? 00:39 – Sumo is a plugin for social share buttons 00:47 – Eric personally uses Buffer to share 00:58 – Neil tracked the social share button clicks 01:03 – It drives traffic once in awhile 01:22 – The only way to get traffic from social share buttons are to integrate them within the post 01:30 – Click to tweet 01:34 – Having quotes or snippets within your blog post that is easy to share drives more traffic 01:45 – Integrating the buttons within the blog post is more effective than scrolling social buttons within the blog 02:05 – The percentage of clicks is NOT high 02:25 – For Eric, social sharing buttons don't work 02:33 – If you still put them in, just choose the major social media sites 02:50 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool that helps you increase your conversion rate 03:41 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 03:46 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Social sharing buttons does work, but it needs to be integrated into the post. An alternative to social sharing buttons is adding a click to tweet somewhere in your post. If you still want social sharing buttons, just pick the major social media sites.