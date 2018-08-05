Marketing School
How to Get Started With Podcast Advertising | Ep. #371
In Episode #371, Eric and Neil discuss how to get started with podcast advertising. Podcast advertising is becoming more and more lucrative—especially for leading podcasters such as John Lee Dumas and Tim Ferriss. Tune in to learn how much you can earn in podcast advertising and how the process works. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Get Started With Podcast Advertising 00:36 – Podcast advertising can be lucrative 01:04 – You're looking at cost per thousand impressions for what you can make in podcast advertising 01:14 – Range is anywhere from $15 to $40 01:34 – For more hands-off solutions, you can use Midroll's service 02:25 – The earnings are per ad placement 02:36 – John Lee Dumas does a pre-roll then a post-roll 02:42 – Pre-roll is before the podcast starts and post-roll is after the podcast 02:49 – Tim Ferriss has 2 pre-roll ads and 2 post-roll ads 02:53 – John Lee Dumas has 2-3 ads per episode 03:09 – For a thousand listeners, you can get around $50 to $100 depending on the number of ads that you have 03:32 – Podcast advertising is also a branding play 03:50 – If you're just about to start with podcast advertising, you can do it directly or opt for Midroll's service 03:56 – if you're a podcaster, people will start to reach out to you 03:59 – Freshbooks and Hostgator have approached Eric before 04:15 – Marketing School is more focused on growing the podcast rather than having ads