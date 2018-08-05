Marketing School
How to Determine Your One Key Metric | Ep. #370
In Episode #370, Eric and Neil discuss how to determine your one key metric. When you establish a set goal or priority, then all your tasks will follow suit to achieve that goal. But what IS that one measure that you look to as a company? Tune in to know what your one key metric is and why knowing what you're after will set you up for success. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Determine Your One Key Metric 00:36 – Josh Elman coined the term "one key metric" 00:40 – When starting a business and using Twitter, your one key metric will be the number of tweets you want to hit 01:09 – First, determine how people are using your product—the core functionality of your product 01:20 – Then figure out if that one key metric is the one to go after, then work from there 01:35 – "Figure out what you're really after and what's going to impact that" 01:40 – If you want to increase your revenue, figure out the different sources of revenue 02:09 – Then you can have control and manage that one key metric 02:21 – The purpose of Airbnb is to book a place to stay 02:26 – The core action is searching and booking your accommodations 02:36 – Another example is Yelp where you find different local businesses and review them 03:18 – Neil's one key metric for Crazy Egg is the number of tests done a day 03:43 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a heat mapping tool that helps you increase your conversion rate 04:28 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:33 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Knowing your one key metric helps you focus your tasks accordingly. Establish what you're really after and what's going to influence that. If you want to increase your revenue, then think solely on your sources of revenue.