Marketing School
What Drives More Traffic: Quality Content VS Quantity | Ep. #369
In Episode #369, Eric and Neil discuss what drives more traffic, quality content or quantity content. This is an age-old debate and the answer depends on pretty obvious factors such as the size of your team and budget. Tune in to hear the route Eric and Neil chose, why they chose it, and how YOU should make the decision between quality and quantity. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: What Drives More Traffic: Quality Content VS Quantity 00:39 – Neil took the quality route 00:43 – Neil only publishes high quality content, but he doesn’t have a lot of it 00:59 – HubSpot’s is quite popular because they produce a LOT of content 01:28 – Eric talked to the managing editor of a website that gets 8M visits a month 01:35 – They hire bigger teams to produce larger quantities of content 01:41 – They often open on guest posts too 02:06 – From Eric’s data, it’s “more publishing, more quantity” 02:10 – Creating content around the news works very well 02:30 – Neil recommends starting out with quality content 02:46 – In 24 hours, TechCrunch can create around 29 posts, but not all are quality posts 03:05 – Go to Ahrefs and SEMrush to see what’s driving your competitors’ traffic 03:14 – Then make better versions of their blog posts 03:20 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which helps you increase your conversion rate 03:58 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:04 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: People can receive more value from high quality content. If you have the budget to create a large quantities of content; then this will be a great option for you. If you’re just starting out, focus on quality over quantity. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu