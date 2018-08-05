Marketing School
Why You Should Pay Attention To Facebook Groups | Ep. #368
In Episode #368, Eric and Neil discuss why you should pay attention to Facebook groups. Tune in to learn the pros of joining Facebook groups, starting your own for your company, and how to extract and give value to these online communities. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Why You Should Pay Attention To Facebook Groups 00:39 – Eric gets a lot of value from Facebook groups 00:43 – Eric follows Badass Marketers and Founders Facebook group run by Josh Fechter 00:50 – There’s a ton of marketing information he gains from the group 00:56 – Another group to follow: Young Entrepreneurs Council 01:00 – There’s a high level of engagement in these groups and people share them with others 01:18 – Facebook just launched a summit for Facebook groups 01:54 – You can search for terms in groups that are related to your niche 02:08 – Answer questions in groups—this will lead people to your website and build traffic 02:15 – When you build our own Facebook group, it builds a community with that will strongly support your brand 02:22 – Neil has a private Facebook group and most of its members help promote one another 02:56 – Find the group that has more signal than noise 03:11 – Eric highly recommends Badass Marketers and Founders 03:30 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which helps you increase your conversion rate 04:00 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 04:10 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: There’s a lot of VALUE to be had in Facebook groups—build your network and your following to increase your support. Join groups that are relevant to your niche. Be helpful with those in your Facebook groups—answer their questions and promote one another depending on the type of group that it is. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu