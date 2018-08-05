Marketing School
Is Blog Commenting Dead? | Ep. #367
In Episode #367, Eric and Neil discuss whether blog commenting is dead. Tune in to learn why blog commenting is NOT dead in Eric and Neil's opinion. They'll list the reasons why they still do it and explain the benefits you can gain from interacting with your audience. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Is Blog Commenting Dead? 01:05 – Nowadays, blog commenting still drives traffic, but not as much as it did before 01:13 – For niche blogs, blog commenting will still work 01:17 – What works is that people come to your blog and you build a rapport with them—because of this relationship, they are more likely to convert 01:45 – Some big publications have shut off their blog comments 02:00 – For Neil's blog, which has educational value, people leave productive comments and build a relationship with him 02:15 – Neil has dedicated time to respond to the comments 02:42 – Even if there's only one person who leaves a comment, you still have to respond 03:00 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:45 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 03:54 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Blog commenting STILL works when it comes to driving traffic to your site. Build a rapport and relationship with your blog followers by responding to their comments. Blog commenting is NOT dead; in fact, it's a tool that will help you increase your conversion rates.