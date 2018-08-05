



Marketing School

Growth Is Getting Harder (And What You Can Do About It) | Ep. #366

In Episode #366, Eric and Neil discuss how growth is getting harder and what you can do about it. In terms of marketing, it seems that everything repeats itself. Now, more than ever, is the time to get CREATIVE in order to stand out. Tune in to learn how you can deal with the fast-paced, competitive market out there and the importance of keeping it fresh and original. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Growth Is Getting Harder (And What You Can Do About It) 00:36 – Today’s episode is inspired by Uber’s Andrew Chen who is well known in the growth network 00:55 – CPCs and the rise of ad blockers are getting higher 01:18 – “As growth gets harder, you have no choice but to get more creative” 01:24 – The main way to grow is to think outside the box and go after different channels 01:43 – Facebook has a saturation point and the ad prices are higher 01:57 – Aside from the sending people to landing pages from your Facebook ads, take your people to educational/press type articles 02:15 – It will all come down to CREATIVITY 02:38 – Everyone is getting smarter in regards to growth 02:50 – The competition is tougher 03:09 – Facebook and Google are still on the top list of apps 03:19 – Develop your own brand to stand out 03:37 – Building your brand with corporate personnel 03:50 – Amazon’s customers are loyal therefore, they will always have high conversion rates 04:08 – Beats by Dre entered a saturated market, but still manages to make sales 04:21 – Beats by Dre has a great design that becomes part of one’s lifestyle 04:30 – They pay celebrities to use Beats by Dre 04:40 – Alternatively, you can give out equity in exchange for promotion 04:45 – Vitamin Water gave out equity to promote their product 05:05 – Social media channels are copying each other 05:24 – You have to figure out a way to differentiate yourself from the competitors 06:00 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which helps you increase your conversion rate 06:33 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 06:45 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Leverage all channels that are available to grow your brand. The more creative you are, the more you will be able to adapt to the market and compete. Giving out equity is another way you can promote your brand. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu