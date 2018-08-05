Marketing School
3 Creative Ways to Mine For Leads | Ep. #365
In Episode #365, Eric and Neil discuss 3 creative ways to mine for leads. Sifting through your inbox for relevant leads is a real time-killer. Eric can get anywhere from 2K to 25K emails a month for his agency and, therefore, knows why it’s important to have a system in place to find those relevant leads. Tune-in to hear how Eric and Neil cut through the thousands of emails to find those key potential emails. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 3 Creative Ways to Mine For Leads 00:37 – Eric gets 2K to 25K emails a month for the agency 00:54 – Eric used to use Drip to get through their emails 01:04 – Now they use Clearbit Enrichment API and have plugged it into Slack 01:10 – When a big company comes in, the data will automatically be pushed into Slack, then to Salesforce, so people can jump on it and reach out 01:36 – Neil goes to their email list to check who’s there 01:45 – They’ll check the emails against their LinkedIn to see which connections are ones relevant 01:55 – They then send an email with a small introduction to those relevant leads 02:18 – When you get an introduction from another organization,you will more likely close a sale 02:31 – You can do targeted ads on LinkedIn, find people within an organization and send out a blast making sure they’re opening up their email 02:48 – Use Dux-Soup combined with LinkedIn Recruiter or Sales Navigator 03:13 – It will allow you to scroll around different profiles 03:44 – Datanyze can scrape the web and search for companies within a certain category 04:03 – It’s the enterprise version of Built With 04:27 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which helps you increase your conversion rate 05:25 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 03:50 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Leverage the tools that will help you find the relevant leads from your emails. LinkedIn is an excellent platform to employ targeted ads and find those relevant leads. Try to get referrals from organizations you already know; it’s almost a guaranteed sale. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu