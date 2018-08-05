Marketing School
7 Apps That Marketers Should Install On Their Phone | Ep. #364
In Episode #364, Eric and Neil discuss 7 apps that marketers should install on their phone. The ideas don’t stop flowing even though you’re on the move, so that’s why it’s good to have the right apps on mobile so you don’t miss a beat. Tune-in to know why these 7 apps are MUST-HAVES and how they can make your life as a marketer more convenient. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Apps That Marketers Should Install On Their Phone 00:35 – Hype Type app allows you to enhance your Instagram story 00:49 – It will make it look more engaging and professional 01:06 – Google Analytics app lets you see your website performance 01:23 – Facebook ads and AdWords apps let you manage your ads through your phone 01:41 – Adhawk helps you manage your AdWords and it has a better interface than Google AdWords 02:09 – The better interface makes it easier to use on mobile 02:14 – Fifth app is Buffer 02:22 – If you’re reading an article on mobile, there’s a Buffer button that allows you to share the article automatically 02:32 – You can also share saved articles in Pocket through Buffer 02:53 – Sixth app is Evernote 02:58 – You can put anything on Evernote 03:35 – It can be a notebook for your ideas 03:51 – Make sure to still be organized with your ideas when you write your notes 04:30 – Nuzzle surfaces the people you’re been following and identifies the signal from the noise 05:05 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which helps you increase your conversion rate 05:52 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway for multiple entries 06:00 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Track your performance even while on mobile incase you need to act on a problem ASAP. Don’t let those ideas slip by, write them down on your trusted note-taking app. Leverage your mobile phone with the right apps to help ease your workflows. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu