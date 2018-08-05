Marketing School
How to Get Traffic From Google News | Ep. #363
In Episode #363, Eric and Neil discuss how to get more traffic from Google News. Eric is currently going through the process of what it takes to be featured on Google News. He breaks down the requirements of Google News as well as the BENEFITS for your company to be featured by this incredible source. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Get Traffic From Google News 00:37 – Google News is an incredible place where you can be featured 01:00 – Being featured as a company will drive more traffic 01:10 – You have to pass certain requirements in order to be featured 01:23 – You need unique URLS 01:33 – You need HTML articles 01:43 – They don't accept audio files 01:46 – Create a Google news site map 01:54 – Eric is currently in the process of going through the Google News' requirements 02:00 – They use Yoast plugin 02:18 – For Google News, you need to write content that is broad in scope 02:25 – If you do an article about Google, your traffic will boost 02:40 – The more broad the article is coupled with a higher click-through rate, the more people will tend to keep reading and generate more traffic 3 Key Points: Being featured on Google News WILL drive more traffic to your website. Write articles with topics that are broad in scope and which lead to high click-through rate. Do your best to comply to every one of the requirements needed to be featured on Google News.