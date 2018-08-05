Marketing School
How Marketing Can Help Your Sales Team | Ep. #362
In Episode #362, Eric and Neil discuss how marketing can help your sales team. These two teams have the tendency to be at odds with each other when there is so much opportunity to benefit from one another. In fact, when marketers are successful at their job, it is easier for sales to close a deal as that brand awareness is already top of mind. Tune-in to learn how marketing helps your sales teams and why teamwork is always the way to success. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How Marketing Can Help Your Sales Team 00:43 – The more people that see your brand, the more your sales team can close a deal 00:58 – Neil does marketing case studies that focus on content marketing and press 01:28 – When Eric hears “I see your stuff everywhere,” that’s when he knows the marketing is working 01:46 – People can get to know you more on an intimate level from videos or podcasts 02:48 – A sales team isn’t as data driven as is the marketing team 02:59 – Marketing teams should use tools that will help the sales team understand what needs to be done 03:36 – Hubspot has tools for marketing and sales teams 03:55 – The worst thing you could do is participate in the “blame game” 04:12 – Sales and marketing teams should work together 04:38 – Look at the data and don’t focus on the complaints from your team 05:07 – Make sure you’re tracking your numbers 05:15 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Crazy Egg which will help you see people’s behavior on your website 06:00 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to know more details 06:10 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: The more people see your brand, the easier it is for the sales team to close a deal. Marketing should work closely with their sales team—planning hand-in-hand and helping with each other’s weaknesses. Stay data driven; this will inform each and every step you make for your business. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu