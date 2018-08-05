Marketing School
How to Create Engaging Instagram Story Ads | Ep. #361
In Episode #361, Eric and Neil discuss how to create engaging Instagram story ads. Instagram is an effective tool that can be leveraged for your marketing strategy, but you need to know how to use it right. Tune in to learn how you construct an effective Instagram story and why Instagram is more beneficial for increasing brand awareness than it is for ROI. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Create Engaging Instagram Story Ads 00:55 – Instagram story ads are the ads that pop up in between Instagram stories 01:04 – Instagram story ads are similar to Snapchat story ads 01:15 – The only time that Eric watched an Instagram story ad was when it was from Brendon Buchard 01:21 – Brendon made his story ad look like the usual Instagram story 01:38 – It was a selfie video where Brendon was teaching 01:58 – Target who you need and want 02:33 – Your conversion will go up if you're targeting the right profiles 02:40 – Most ads aren't relevant to a person's profile 02:58 – It is more advantageous for you to try and get 10K followers and above 03:11 – The swipe-up option is powerful and you can push people directly to your website 03:18 – Every Instagram ad needs to run for a long time for it to be effective 03:27 – Instagram is more for branding 3 Key Points: Any ad on Instagram needs a long period of time to work, there's no instant ROI. Create Instagram story ads that are natural and don't feel or look like an ad at all. Stay relevant to your target profiles.