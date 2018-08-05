Marketing School
7 Growth Hacking Examples You Can Learn From | Ep. #360
In Episode #360, Eric and Neil discuss 7 growth hacking examples you can learn from. Tune in to be inspired by how these companies skyrocketed their branding and acquired more customers using a few tactical strategies. If you want to grow your company effectively, it doesn't hurt to look to the best! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Growth Hacking Examples You Can Learn From 00:37 – First is Dropbox 00:40 – Dropbox used pay-per-click to acquire more users 00:51 – Dropbox was making $60 in revenue per customer 01:23 – Second is Airbnb's growth story 01:29 – Airbnb got people to post on Craigslist 02:08 – Third is SEMrush 02:16 – SEMrush started with a free usage model with the option to upgrade 02:56 – Fourth is Hotmail 03:05 – Hotmail added "sent from Hotmail" at the end of their email to generate signups 03:38 – Fifth is Hubspot 03:43 – Hubspot is a content marketing machine which drives a lot of signups 04:00 – Hubspot also decided to create free tools 04:10 – Hubspot can generate more leads from their free tools at a lesser cost 04:26 – Sixth is the Paypal case study 04:31 – For every signup, they gave away $20, then reduced this amount over time 04:46 – eBay was originally owned by Paypal 05:00 – Startups create press 05:20 – Startups are directing Facebook and Google's paid traffic to pages that have incredible content written about them 05:54 – By directing traffic, PPC isn't that bad and the conversion is quite high 06:18 – This only works for an authoritative site; the quality of content you have is what attracts people to sign up 3 Key Points: Make people WANT to know more about you and your product; the quality of your content is the means to do this. Offering an initial incentive can drive signups to your product. Create great press around your product to show the value of your product.