Marketing School
5 Tools That'll Help You Track Your Search Engine Rankings | Ep. #359
In Episode #359, Eric and Neil discuss 5 tools that’ll help you track your search engine rankings. Tune in to know the benefits of SEO tracking, why it’s good to see how your competitors are doing and how tracking can help you see what you need to tweak with your SEO. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 5 Tools That'll Help You Track Your Search Engine Rankings 00:36 – Search engine rankings are important if SEO rankings are important to you 00:46 – First is Google Search Console 00:58 – It’s not the best, but it’s a good starting point 01:04 – Second tool is Ahrefs 01:18 – You can compare your performance and your competitors’ performance as well 01:29 – Third is Authority Labs 01:38 – It is geared towards ranking 01:47 – You can see if your SEO efforts are paying off 02:01 – A Now Provided report shows you keyword opportunities 02:05 – Fourth is SerpBook which tracks your ranking accurately 02:31 – Fifth tool is SEMrush 02:41 – It is growing and updating quite fast 03:15 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription to Olark which is a live chat software tool 03:22 – Subscribe, rate and review Marketing School 03:26 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 for those in the US 03:32 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Track your search engine ranking, especially if your SEO ranking is important to you. Consistently checking your ranking will help you see if your campaigns and efforts are working. If you track your competitor’s rankings as well, you will have an idea of how you can improve and revamp your strategies. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu