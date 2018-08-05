Marketing School
Are Focus Groups Still Worth the Investment for Market Research? | Ep. #358
In Episode #358, Eric and Neil discuss whether a focus group is still worth the investment for market research. Tune in to learn more about focus groups and how technology has played a major role in how we conduct market research today! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Are Focus Groups Still Worth the Investment for Market Research? 00:38 – A focus group is when a group of people that are your ideal customers come to discuss a certain product that you may be launching 00:56 – Neil did a focus group that was paid by Yahoo 01:09 – The people discussed Yahoo and its competitors 01:50 – Focus groups were very effective before, but it won't be as effective now 01:58 – Technology has changed the face of market research, people can find their answers online and surveys to collect information are done online as well 02:32 – Eric doesn't see the need for an in-person focus group 03:02 – Mileage may still vary 3 Key Points: A focus group is a group of your ideal customers who meet you in person to discuss a product. Focus groups were effective for market research before mass improvements were made in technology. If your targeted customers are seniors, focus groups might still work as they prefer face-to-face surveys and conversations.