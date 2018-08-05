Marketing School
3 Creative Ways to Attract Your Ideal Customer | Ep. #357
In Episode #357, Eric and Neil discuss 3 creative ways to attract your ideal customer. Tune in to learn how you can draw the most curated customers to your website without coming off as spam. They'll also discuss the benefits of hosting an event with a curated guest list of your liking. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 3 Creative Ways to Attract Your Ideal Customer 00:40 – Eric usually throws a dinner with marketing directors 00:59 – People like doing business with people 01:36 – Emailing potential customers is another way 01:53 – Neil puts remarketing pixels in the email 02:04 – Eventually, people will click the links 02:20 – Eric uses Dux-Soup which enables you to scan profiles on LinkedIn 02:38 – You can set the search parameters 03:05 – Dux-Soup is $15 a month 03:15 – Caffeine can keep your screen on 3 Key Points: Hosting a dinner gives you the power you choose who to invite, making the dinner more exclusive. Customers will most likely click on your site when they see the value. Leverage online tools that can help you see who the right customers are for you.