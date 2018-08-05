Marketing School
7 Metrics You Ought to Monitor in Google Analytics | Ep. #356
In Episode #356, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 metrics you ought to monitor in Google Analytics. Tune in to learn how you can use these metrics in Google Analytics to drive more traffic to your site and increase your ROI. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Metrics You Ought to Monitor in Google Analytics 00:37 – First metric is the bounce rate 00:54 – You can check which pages are causing the bounce and do necessary adjustments 00:59 – Second metric is the search traffic 01:01 – You can monitor it daily and make weekly comparisons to see the trends 01:21 – Neil started adding different languages on their website 01:56 – Third metric is the conversion 02:02 – You should be looking at where your conversions are coming from and if you're hitting your goals 02:22 – Fourth metric is the time on site 02:42 – Check your time on site alongside your bounce rate 02:53 – Fifth metric is the site speed 03:00 – Site speed is a ranking and experience factor 03:20 – Sixth metric is social referrals 03:46 – Neil won't spend more money on Facebook ads for USA because of its strict algorithm 04:12 – Seventh metric is pages per session 04:30 – You can pull lessons from the well performing pages and duplicate them for your other pages