Marketing School
How to Retain Your Customers | Ep. #355
In Episode #355, Eric and Neil discuss how to retain your customers. Customer experience has the largest impact when it comes to loyalty. When you treat your customers well—acknowledging their value as client and friend—they will stay true to you, refer you to others, and contribute to the long-term success of your company. Tune-in to find how you can keep your customers for the long haul. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Retain Your Customers 00:40 – People like dealing with people so visit your customers and build a relationship when you can 00:48 – It can be difficult at times, but you have to establish that relationship 01:17 – Add as much value as you can to your customers 01:24 – Your job is to make them look like a superstar so they’ll remember you forever 01:31 – Become their friend 01:44 – The onboarding experience affects retention more than anything else 01:50 – Look at the metrics for your onboarding 02:17 – For service-based businesses, Conversion Rate Experts will ask you about the experience 02:30 – They take the data to improve onboarding experiences and calls 02:48 – Some of Eric’s friends use Intercom for support 02:54 – Have great customer service 03:15 – It’s part of the experience 03:35 – Do what’s right for the customer 03:50 – Neil had a bad experience with a software company 04:08 – The owner didn’t assist Neil well 04:24 – Neil is a prime customer and when his order didn’t arrive on time, Amazon sent him a new product overnight and a rebate 05:25 – In the long run, a good experience will pay off 05:43 – People will remember how you made them feel! 06:15 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Build a relationship with your customers and consistently work to add value to them. Your customers as friends, know their worth when it comes to the lasting success of your company. Great customer service will keep your customers happy and satisfied—they’ll even be willing to refer you to others. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu