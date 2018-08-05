Marketing School
How to Build DA 70+ Links | Ep. #354
In Episode #354, Eric and Neil discuss how to build DA 70+ links. Tune in to learn how you can effectively build your DA links and the importance of having the BEST content in your respective field before approaching high DA sites you want to link back to you. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Build DA 70+ Links 00:34 – DA stands for domain authority with a scale of 1-100, 100 being the strongest 00:43 – The higher the domain authority is, the easier it is for you to boost your content 01:08 – Large publications usually have 60-90+ DA 01:24 – Marketing School's Episode about writing for large publications 01:32 – Go to your competition, take their URL and put into Ahrefs 01:40 – You'll see their backlinks, who's linking to them and the articles they're pointing to 01:47 – Create better articles, hit those sites up, and ask for a link 01:53 – Neil finds this to be the most effective way 01:57 – Check Brian Dean's skyscraper technique 02:00 – Check out Dean's article on 10 ways to double your SEO traffic and 101 ways to double your SEO traffic on his website 02:56 – Building DA links is a timed game 03:06 – The best approach is to create great content and talk to the higher domain authority sites, asking them to link to you 03:23– That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Increase your domain authority by writing with large publications. If your content is better than you competitors, you have a higher chance of high DA sites linking to you. Building DA is a timed game; be patient and continue to be the best authority on a subject.