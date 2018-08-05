Marketing School
Should You Use Pop-ups? | Ep. #353
In Episode #353, Eric and Neil discuss whether or not you should use a pop-up. Tune in to hear Eric and Neil's experience with pop-ups, why they still work, and how you can recoup your spending by using this tool. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Should You Use Pop-ups? 00:55 – Whether people like or hate pop-ups, they still use them because they work 01:04 – You should use pop-ups 01:13 – Use pop-ups when your visitor is about to leave your website 01:23 – Eric read a study that assessed whether a visitor left the website after seeing a pop-up 01:42 – The metrics stayed the same 01:56 – People still convert at the end of the day 02:16 – Hello Bar can be used for pop-ups 02:35 – You can recoup your spending through pop-ups 03:04 – There's nothing wrong with pop-ups 03:10 – When your pop-up is great and people get value from it, they won't hate you 03:27 – As Mark Cuban says "when you try to please everyone, you please no one" 03:30 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Pop-ups are still used today, because they WORK. Use pop-ups not when the visitor enters your website, but when they're about to leave. Make sure your pop-up adds value to your customers and everyone walks away happy.