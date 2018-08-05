



Marketing School

7 Advanced Segments You Ought to Set Up in Google Analytics | Ep. #352

In Episode #352, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 advanced segments you should be setting up in Google Analytics. Tune in to know how evaluating segmented data can improve your customers' user experience, provide you a picture of your search traffic per geographic region, and see who is actually spending on your website. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Advanced Segments You Ought to Set Up in Google Analytics 00:40 – Google analytics show you data 00:48 – With advanced segments, you can specify data and 'slice and dice' Google reports to look at the data based on the segments 01:10 – First, look at the regions where you generate most of your business from 01:12 – Create advanced segments around those countries 01:16 – Neil targets Brazil and other Spanish speaking countries with some European and US countries 01:26 – Neil can track the traffic from those regions 01:43 – Second is the people who have viewed 3 or more pages 02:00 – Third is the search traffic per country 02:09 – You can check how different regions are growing and declining 02:18 – By segmenting, you can be more specific about the reasons why there's decline and growth 02:40 – Fourth is the visitors who have generated over $100 in revenue 02:57 – Fifth is session duration 03:00 – Neil created one that was under 40 seconds 03:12 – Another variation is over 40 seconds 03:38 – You can then start adjusting your website for a consistent user experience 03:56 – Sixth is the visitors whose search query is more than 4 words 04:07 – Avinash Kaushik's advance segments 04:28 – Seventh is having goals set up whether you're an e-commerce site or lead gen site 04:37 – Neil set up a segment related to transaction amounts 05:10 – After looking at the transactions, Neil will have an idea of what makes people spend more 05:33 – You can notice the patterns of people's behavior on your website 05:50 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: While Google analytics show you data, advance segments will 'slice and dice' the specific data you want to evaluate. Take advantage of advance segments to create a better user experience on your website. Having a better knowledge on your customer's behaviors can help you adjust for the problems on your website.