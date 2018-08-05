Marketing School
7 Chrome Extensions Every Marketer Ought to Use | Ep. #351
In Episode #351, Eric and Neil discuss 7 chrome extensions that every marketer ought to use. Tune in to learn how these chrome extensions can make your work as a marketer easier so that you're using your time in a way that maximizes productivity! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Chrome Extensions Every Marketer Ought to Use 00:34 – First extension is Zest—it has tons of marketing articles 00:54 – Keyword Everywhere is an extension that when you search anything, it pops in data on the search volume from Google 01:15 – It is useful for marketers because they can do keyword research through the Google browser 01:26 – Ghostery shows you the technology a website has 01:53 – Fourth is Save to Pocket 02:08 – Allows you to save anything for future reference 02:20 – Fifth is Buffer for social media sharing 02:37 – Sixth is Email Hunter 02:46 – It can figure out the email address of the profile you're viewing 02:58 – Neil used Rapportive but LinkedIn discontinued it 03:14 – Last is TubeBuddy which shows you the tags that you should be using in YouTube, the tags of the video you're watching, and your tags ranking 03:50 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Chrome extensions can help you enormously, especially if you usually work with Google browser. As a marketer, shifting through different websites or software can be time consuming making the use of extensions necessary. Leverage the online tools that you can use to streamline your marketing processes.