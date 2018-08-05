Marketing School
How to Get Press Like Richard Branson | Ep. #350
In Episode #350, Eric and Neil discuss how to get press like Richard Branson. Tune in to hear about Richard Branson’s unreal PR stunts that put Virgin company on the map! You’ll also find out why standing out and being bold is just what you need to do to make yourself memorable! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Get Press Like Richard Branson 00:40 – Neil learned about how Richard Branson created Virgin during his speaking engagement at VTEX as an opening speaker for Richard Branson 01:28 – Richard did a crazy PR stunt when Virgin was just starting and didn’t have enough capital 01:44 – Richard used hot air balloons with their name on it so people would be exposed to the brand 01:56 – When the London Eye couldn’t be lifted from the ground, Richard had a blimp that flew over London Eye with the message “BA Can’t Get It Up” 02:28 – Richard went overboard for his company to grow at a rapid pace 02:38 – Richard lives his life how he wants it 03:06 – You have to do something remarkable to be memorable 03:45 – One thing to learn from Richard Branson is to create crazy and drastic stuff, especially when you’re just starting 04:06 – Don’t do something that everyone else is doing 04:12 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Richard Branson is known for his crazy, but effective PR stunts. When you’re just starting, do something memorable and remarkable. Stand out by being YOU. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu