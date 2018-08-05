Marketing School
How to Rank #1 in Google | Ep. #349
In Episode #349, Eric and Neil discuss how to rank #1 in Google. Tune in to learn how you can work your way up to the TOP of the Google search results and why being consistent and thorough with your content can skyrocket your ranking. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Rank #1 in Google 00:40 – The two main factors that affect ranking are your content and links 00:51 – Building backlinks becomes difficult over time 01:09 – Neil was at the SMX Conference and everyone was talking about links 01:20 – Neil found out over the years that Google values content more than they do links 01:27 – You want to get to Top 10 in the search result for any keyword you want to rank for 01:35 – You can use the Keyword Density Tool by SEObook 01:40 – Make sure your content is VERY thorough to get more search traffic in the long run 02:00 – Wikipedia is always the top search result for "Abraham Lincoln" 02:05 – The content is consistently growing 02:24 – Guest posting can also help your ranking and ROI 02:53 – Eric has a team that tracks their links using Pitchbox 03:23 – You can get a higher domain authority when you base your content on your keywords 03:37 – Ranking takes time 04:15 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Content and links are the main factors that account for your search ranking; but, at the end of the day, you should focus more on content. Be THOROUGH when you write your content—this will get you to the Top. Be patient and just continue to add value; your ranking will increase over time.