Marketing School
How to Hire a Blog Editor | Ep. #348
In Episode #348, Eric and Neil discuss how to hire a blog editor. Tune in to learn the tasks you can assign your prospective editor. Assess as much as you can before hiring an editor such as whether or not you they can work well with you. You'll also find out why Neil prefers paying a flat rate rather than an hourly rate. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Hire a Blog Editor 00:55 – Eric has used ProBlogger to hire writers and editors 01:34 – Neil evaluates a team of editors by how they streamline a task 01:39 – Editors have to think of at least 20 variations of a headline 01:48 – Make sure the content is free of lapses 01:54 – Editors will also reach out to other editors that they've linked to through email 02:17 – Next is scheduling the posts in different social media sites through Buffer 02:40 – A blog editor makes sure the right content will post at the right time 03:00 – Blog editors need to have a process for how they get things done 03:40 – You can ask them if they can give you a sample of their work 03:50 – Neil hires editors who are also bloggers 04:07 – Neil usually hires someone to work on an article—he checks to see if they are on-time, organized and are doing a good job 04:30 – You can also have an editor on a per post basis 04:40 – Neil pays a flat rate of around $750-1K a month for 3 posts per week 04:56 – Neil doesn't like to pay an hourly rate 05:51 – Hiring in-house allows you to have more control of the editor's work 06:00 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: You should try out your editors first before hiring them. An editor should be a great writer—you can't tweak content if you can't write an article yourself. Pay your editors depending on the content they take care of and what you've agreed upon.