Marketing School
Is Public Speaking Worth It? | Ep. #346
In Episode #346, Eric and Neil discuss whether public speaking is worth it. Tune in to find out the benefits of public speaking, such as networking and increasing your brand awareness. Eric and Neil also discuss what they aim for whenever they participate in a speaking engagement. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Is Public Speaking Worth It? 00:50 – Neil was 20 years old when he started public speaking 01:14 – Speaking consistently within your space will eventually drive a business 01:26 – The content should be advanced 01:45 – You can get better offers if you're a public speaker 02:01 – Eric was in Amsterdam a month ago and he talked with other public speakers 02:12 – Having a network of public speakers is a benefit for Eric 02:27 – The right people can introduce you to other people 02:38 – Public speaking is a great way to connect with people 02:50 – Eric will always aim for 1 good connection in every public speaking event that he does 03:00 – Neil observed that speaking outside of your country can get you better results 03:12 – Neil was in Brazil for VTexDay, and was an opening speaker for Richard Branson 03:25 – Neil and Richard were the only speakers on a specific day 03:44 – Neil has met different government officials, investors and business owners who are on the Forbes list 04:40 – "There's a much higher ROI speaking in smaller markets that aren't as competitive" 04:48 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Speaking consistently can help build your brand. Your content should be invaluable and well-prepared for your audience. Growing your network and increasing your brand awareness are some of the benefits of public speaking.