



Marketing School

How to Become a Contributor For Well-Known Publications | Ep. #345

In Episode #345, Eric and Neil discuss how to become a contributor for well-known publications. Tune in to learn the strategies that will land you that GREAT deal—you only need one to make your efforts worth it. You'll find out the importance of focusing on your content and connecting with editors and guest contributors. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Become a Contributor For Well Known Publications 00:47 – If you want to be a contributor for a specific publication, look at their format first 00:53 – Write something that is interesting to the editor while following their format 00:57 – Reach out to editors and try to help them out 01:06 – Check out other websites that are looking for guest bloggers through Google search 01:23 – It is true that you're not going to generate a positive ROI from a guest post, but it takes ONE deal to make it worth it 01:47 – Neil wrote on a publication before and was spotted by a CEO and Neil made a 7 figure deal 02:35 – Guest writing will eventually pay off 02:44 – You can find editors on LinkedIn and find their emails though Hunter 02:57 – Be brief and try to help them 03:01 – The publications are more interested with content 03:07 – Most contributors are not that big in their space 03:30 – Other than emailing editors, you can reach out to guest contributors of a publication 03:35 – Network with them and try to help them 03:46 – After they get comfortable with you, ask them to introduce you to the editor 03:59 – When you get accepted, don't backlink to your website because Google will know it 04:15 – Focus on building a brand 04:55 – The high DA links are not worth it 05:18 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Write something that will pique the editor's interest and use their format. Try to network with guest contributors and ask them to introduce you to the editor. Focus on building a brand by creating GREAT content.