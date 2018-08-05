Marketing School
How to Attract Top Marketing Talent | Ep. #344
In Episode #344, Eric and Neil discuss how to attract TOP marketing talent. Tune in to learn how you can easily find the top marketing talent, how to leverage LinkedIn updates for making those contacts, and the importance of communicating who you are (as a company) to potential new recruits. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Attract Top Marketing Talent 00:36 – Eric just hired a number of new employees 00:55 – Finding great marketing talent is more difficult than finding a designer 01:25 – Eric blasts his lists every once in while with his jobs page from Workable 01:37 – From the applicant tracking system, Eric can monitor everything 01:51 – What Neil learned in recruiting is that possible recruits want to learn more about your company 02:06 – Create a video about your company 02:29 – Neil goes to LinkedIn to find people in the space and approach them 02:49 – Neil creates a great job description to send to people 03:35 – Most people are on LinkedIn and the best ones aren't looking for a job 03:50 – Eric would sometimes invite a potential candidate to meet them and get to know them better 04:08 – Check out the Forced Hiring blog post on Growth Everywhere 04:12 – Mark Roberge of HubSpot shared how he hires people 04:42 – Eric and Neil are writing more updates on LinkedIn and Eric edited his profile, adding that he's hiring 05:03 – There was a guy who reached out to Eric through LinkedIn 05:33 – Create a process and reach out to people 05:40 – Recruiters are useful, too 05:55 – They are worth the time and effort 06:04 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: People want to know about your company and having a video that describes your company makes hiring easier. LinkedIn updates have a wider reach so there's a higher chance of people finding out that you're hiring. Find out who are the great recruits from others' recommendations.