Marketing School
How to Use Polls to Attract New Customers | Ep. #343
In Episode #343, Eric and Neil discuss how to use polls to attract new customers. Tune in to learn how you can use polls to engage and interact with your customers and, at the same time, attract new leads! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Use Polls to Attract New Customers 00:40 – Neil was looking to acquire advertising companies that do pay per click management 00:47 – Neil had a poll on his website asking if people spend money on Google AdWords or Facebook ads 01:03 – Neil got 401 responses with 51% answering "yes" 01:22 – Neil modified the poll asking how much people spend on paid advertising 01:35 – Most of Eric's clients leverage paid advertising 01:56 – Neil told Eric how he can leverage his leads using polls 02:29 – You can get people engaged through polls 02:47 – A poll is a way to have a conversation with your customer and not just a form that needs to be filled out 03:21 – Eric is considering removing Intercom and using chatbots, like ManyChat 03:30 – Eric will also try using polls 03:40 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Polls are a great way to engage with your customers and start a conversation. You can easily generate leads with polls—especially if you refrain from making it look like a form that needs to be filled out. A similar feature akin to polls is using Chatbots.