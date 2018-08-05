Marketing School
How to Leverage Quora Ads | Ep. #342
In Episode #342, Eric and Neil discuss how to leverage Quora ads. Tune in to learn why NOW is a good time to invest in Quora ads and the do’s and don’ts when it comes to answering a question to draw new business in. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Leverage Quora Ads 00:35 – Quora is a question and answer site that has raised a $100M round in June 2017 00:54 – Eric personally reads Quora 01:12 – Quora currently generates a lot of search traffic at the moment 01:19 – One of Eric’s clients, Lever, tracks the keyword applicant tracking system 01:31 – If you’re a content marketer on Quora, it is targeted and you can create articles that targets specific keywords easily 02:06 – Quora is a text-based content that sends people to a landing page 02:16 – With Quora, you want to answer their question and pitch them your product 02:24 – Quora is a mixture of using content marketing combined with paid advertising 03:13 – You can redirect people to search in Quora if you don’t want to pay for ads 03:18 – Quora ads are currently not that expensive 03:33 – Go to Quora.com/Business to know how to set up ads 03:43 – Answers that are in ad format don’t usually convert 04:52 – Your answers can give advice first, making them want more 05:00 – Do NOT pitch right away 05:05 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription of Drip which is an email automation tool 05:22 – Subscribe, rate and review Marketing School 05:27 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 for those in the US 05:33 – For international listeners, just email eric@singlegrain.com with your screenshot 05:40 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: People flock to Quora to hear answers for their questions from a variety of people. Quora ads aren’t as expensive as others, but is effective in converting. Do NOT pitch your product right away when you answer a question – give them advice, first. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu