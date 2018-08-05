



Marketing School

What Pages on Your Site Should You Consider No-Indexing? | Ep. #341

In Episode #341, Eric and Neil discuss which pages on your site you should consider no-indexing. Tune in to learn what pages on your website are the BEST candidates for no-indexing and how no-indexing pages can affect your crawl budget for the better. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Pages on Your Site Should You Consider No-Indexing? 00:38 – No-indexing is putting a code within your HTML that tells Google not to index the page 01:23 – Indexing a page can control your crawl budget 01:41 – You want to take your low-quality content to no-index 01:54 – Neil takes the pages that are not getting much traffic 02:00 – Neil takes them from Google Analytics that has less than 100 visitors from a search 02:30 – For e-commerce, you can consider no-indexing search pages 02:40 – Look at your Google Analytics to know which page to cut out 02:55 – Eric thinks that the category page isn't useful and should be no-index 03:20 – No-index your paginated results