Marketing School
How to Do Customer Development | Ep. #340
In Episode #340, Eric and Neil discuss how to do customer development. Tune in to learn the importance of getting every kind of customer’s feedback so that you can to adjust your sales strategy and boost your revenue, today! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Do Customer Development 00:36 – Customer development is reaching out to customers and knowing their preferences and feedback 00:46 – The data and feedback improve what you’re offering so you can increase your revenue and MPS score 00:55 – You can use Qualaroo and SurveyMonkey to help you 01:05 – The two types of data are qualitative and quantitative data 01:06 – Quantitative is what you get from Google Analytics 01:11 – Qualitative is from customer development 01:20 – You can’t easily know the problem just by looking at the data 01:35 – You can get the qualitative data from talking to your customers 01:59 – One of Neil’s friend sells HDMI cables and other electronic devices 02:05 – Customers don’t buy from Neil’s friend’s site because he doesn’t offer free shipping 02:17 – Neil’s friend took the average cost of shipping, added it to the product price and offered free shipping 02:52 – Steve Blank’s 4-step framework 03:27 – Getting your customers on the phone is very important 03:37 – You want to solve your customer's’ problems 03:49 – Make adjustments from the feedback you receive 04:16 – You want to talk to every kind of customer, not just the one paying you 04:39 – Marketing School is giving away a free 1 year subscription of Drip which is an email automation tool 04:56 – Subscribe, rate and review Marketing School 04:59 – Text MARKETINGSCHOOL to 33444 for those in the US 05:05 – For international listeners, just email eric@singlegrain.com 05:10 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Reach out to your competitors’ customers and those who left you—not just your paying customers. Having both qualitative and quantitative data will better inform the adjustments you can make to your product and services. Address the feedback and make the necessary adjustments. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu