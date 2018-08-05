Marketing School
How to Leverage Micro Influencers | Ep. #339
In Episode #339, Eric and Neil discuss how to leverage micro influencers. Micro influencers are those who have anywhere from thousands to 10K followers. When you get into the millions, you're dealing with macro influencers. Tune in to learn if you should be reaching out to macro or micro influencers for the promotion of your business and why having just one influencer isn't enough. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Leverage Micro Influencers 00:36 – Macro influencers are those who already have millions of followers on social media 00:49 – Micro influencers are those who have thousands or 10K followers and above 00:56 – They have the following on a specific niche 01:02 – Eric and Neil are micro influencers 01:37 – Most small businesses work with micro influencers 01:45 – Neil's friend, who is in the fitness field, pays influencers to promote supplements and protein products 01:53 – When they employed a macro influencer who had millions of followers, the promotion didn't convert to sales 02:08 – When a micro influencer, like a bodybuilder, posted about their products, they generated sales and the promotion cost was lower 02:23 – It's not about the quantity, but the biggest influencer in your niche 02:50 – There are agencies nowadays who build influencer platforms 03:08 – Leveraging DM in Instagram 03:31 – Gary V's the art of the DM 03:43 – When you want to work with micro influencers, you can't just work with one 03:57 – When everyone talks about you in your space, it's much more effective 04:12 – Having micro influencers is the same thing as running ads 04:20 – There are pricing guides in paying micro influencers 3 Key Points: Find influencers who will not just drive people to your website, but will also convert those people into customers. Just like with ads, paying influencers is an investment that gets key people in your space talking about you. Micro influencers are much cheaper than macro influencers and will work in more specific niches.