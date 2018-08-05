Marketing School
Is Bing Worth Your Attention? | Ep. #338
In Episode #338, Eric and Neil discuss if Bing is worth your attention. Tune in to learn why you should hop on Bing if you're reaching an older demographic and the benefits and tools offered by Bing that will drive your ROI. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Is Bing Worth Your Attention? 00:33 – Google search share is around 60% and Bing's share growth is increasing faster 01:00 – Yahoo is at 12% which is next to Bing and the rest are just small share sites 01:12 – If you have things working out on Google, bring them to Bing 01:25 – Some of Eric's clients that are using Google AdWords are on Bing as well 01:32 – Neil did tests with Bing and Bing has an older demographic 01:40 – If you're targeting an older audience, Bing is a good channel for you 02:05 – Bing has some great SEO tools 02:11 – Search for Bing SEO Tools 02:48 – Bing is old, it works and drives positive ROI 02:55 – The cost of PPC (price per click) is cheaper 03:06 – Bing and Google don't want to share the same top results 3 Key Points: Bing is similar to Google; therefore, what you have on Google will probably work on Bing as well. Bing has SEO tools that make it easier for you to track your ranking on Bing. Bing is cheaper, it works well, and drives positive ROI.