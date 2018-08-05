



Marketing School

How to Get Your Blog Readers to Come Back to Your Site | Ep. #337

In Episode #337, Eric and Neil discuss how to get your blog readers to come back to your site. Tune in to learn how you can keep your readers up to date on all your content, the importance of bringing your readers back to your website, and how being everywhere (on social media) results in your being top of mind! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Get Your Blog Readers to Come Back to Your Site 00:35 – Retarget your readers 00:49 – Use OneSignal which is a push notification software 01:03 – You can get a high click through rate and it’s very effective 01:15 – Facebook Messenger bots and ads can turn your reader into a subscriber 01:21 – Chatfuel and ManyChat are bots for Messenger 01:38 – You can also build a sequence 01:45 – Another strategy is to collect emails 02:00 – Every time you publish a blog post, broadcast to them and link them back to your website 02:05 – It is good for engagement and sales in the future 02:14 – Create a great intro email 02:28 – Set up a workflow at Meet Edgar 02:34 – “You want to be everywhere” 02:54 – Once you get someone to subscribe to one of your channels, have an exit pop up that will ask them to subscribe to one of your other channels 03:36 – Doing the cross-motion with your social media channels makes it easier for your readers to come back 03:53 – There’s a higher chance of your readers seeing your updates if they are tuned in to all your social media channels 04:07 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Retargeting has always been a necessary action to take to make your readers circle back to your blog. Leverage as many social media channels as you can and ensure your readers are aware of all of them—this way, they won’t skip a beat. Be EVERYWHERE to be top of mind. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu