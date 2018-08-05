Marketing School
7 Tools to Help You Promote Your Content | Ep. #336
In Episode #336, Eric and Neil discuss 7 tools to help you promote your content. Tune in to learn these standout, effective tools that can elevate your content promotion. You’ll also find out why contacting those who follow your competitors can help you boost your own content promotion. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Tools to Help You Promote Your Content 00:46 – First is to use Facebook ads which has the boost post button 01:20 – Second is to use BuzzSumo where you can type in different keywords that relate to your article 01:27 – Click view shares and you’ll see the people who tweeted them, then email those people to promote yours 01:42 – Third is Meet Edgar which allows you to setup an automated queue of content in different channels 02:08 – Fourth is Ahrefs which will helps you find who’s linking your competitor’s content and you can message them to promote yours as well 02:29 – It doesn’t track traffic right away, but it will eventually 02:25 – Fifth is IFTTT or If This Then That or Zapier that automates certain workflows 03:14 – Sixth is going after broken links and using a broken link checker 03:36 – See who’s linking to the broken links and that has similar content to yours—and email them 04:11 – Last is Sniply which allows you to enhance every link that you share 04:50 – the link can be a link to a lead magnet 05:00 – Contact Eric and Neil for any tools you find valuable to the listeners of Marketing School 05:10 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Go directly to those people who share your competitor’s links; it may take time, but it works. Create a smooth workflow so you can maximize content promotion with your team. Different channels are now updating to cater to content promotion and this makes it easier to cross-post. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu