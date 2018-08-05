Marketing School
How to Rank Higher on YouTube | Ep. #335
In Episode #335, Eric and Neil discuss how to rank higher on YouTube. Tune in to learn how you can successfully get your video ranking to new heights on YouTube and why a putting out a 20-minute video is better than a 2-minute one. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Rank Higher on YouTube 00:51 – YouTube tags help the algorithm figure out what the video is about 01:06 – You have different keywords and you need to know which keyword drives traffic 01:16 – Check out Keyword Tool, SEMrush and Google Search Console for keyword performance 01:36 – YouTube looks at your engagement 01:54 – Between a shorter video and longer one; the longer one will rank higher because YouTube tracks the length of time viewers stay engaged with the video 02:18 – The longer people stay on YouTube, the more engaged they are and the more money YouTube makes from their ads 02:53 – If you want to build your watch time, think about building a playlist 03:03 – Playlists can get people to watch over time 03:31 – VIQ and TubeBuddy can help with the tags people are using on their videos and other statistics 03:56 – TubeBuddy’s tag explore can help you find recommended tags 04:10 – To do well, upload videos consistently and share them to other channels to increase engagement 04:27 – It takes time to see results on YouTube 04:44 – Neil sees improvements on his YouTube videos after promoting them everywhere 04:52 – Eric’s Growth Everywhere YouTube channel is growing on its own 05:06 – Eric learned that once you get 10K subscribers, you’ll start to grow fast 05:30 – There’s an inflection point 05:50 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: The longer your videos are, the greater your chance at a longer engagement time which will inevitably boost your ranking. Upload videos consistently and in large quantities if possible. From YouTube, promote your videos on as many channels as you can to establish your following and increase your engagement. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu