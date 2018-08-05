



Marketing School

How to Be Top Of Mind | Ep. #334

In Episode #334, Eric and Neil discuss how to be top of mind. Tune in to learn how Eric and Neil became top of mind with the content they put out there. They give you all their strategies that will increase your following and resulting views so that you, too, can be top of mind in your industry! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Be Top Of Mind 00:35 – Eric’s friends, John Hall of Influence & Co, just released a book called Top of Mind 00:45 – The content that Neil is creating is putting him at the top of mind 01:00 – In marketing, Neil believes in the rule of 7 01:05 – It’s hard to be the best at everything but doing something that is good enough and with quantity, it is much more effective 01:27 – Everyone has a different playbook 01:29 – Neil’s friend, Brian Dean from Backlinko, creates blog posts that he doesn’t write as frequently as Neil 01:36 – Brian’s blog posts gets more views but Neil beats him in quantity, resulting in Neil having more views 01:54 – Neil has daily videos and Brian has his once a month or once a week 02:02 – Brian’s videos have higher quality than Neil’s but Neil has more videos, so he will eventually get more traffic 02:12 – It makes Neil top of mind for viewers and an industry leader 02:22 – If you don’t have a big team, but want to be top of mind, do what Brian is doing 02:47 – Moz’s blog spot and content is much better than HubSpot's, but HubSpot gets more traffic from Google because of their volume 03:07 – Eric and Neil are getting messages from people who have seen them in different channels, making them top of mind 04:15 – To be top of mind, you have to do things consistently, longer, and with quantity 04:51 – “Go try and be top of mind” 04:55 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: It’s better to create something good enough and in large quantities, rather than just 1 perfect piece of content. To be top of mind, do things in consistently, over a longer time and in large quantities. Leverage on different channels so that people see you often and consider you a leading voice on the subject. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu