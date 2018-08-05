Marketing School
How to Create a Target Prospect List | Ep. #333
In Episode #333, Eric and Neil discuss how to create a target prospect list. Tune in to learn how a target prospect list is different from a simple prospect list. You'll also see how a more targeted list creates a greater chance of conversion and stronger customer retention rate. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Create a Target Prospect List 00:57 – Find That Email helps you find email addresses 01:10 – Eric uses this for their prospect list for SEO purposes 01:20 – If you're in the B2B space, you can generate inbound leads through SEO and content marketing, but the leads aren't always targeted 01:46 – If you have a target prospect list, your marketing team can go after them and hit all the relevant leads 02:05 – To get relevant leads, look at your competitor's customers 02:10 – You can go to Upwork and hire someone to check who's using your competitor's product and create a list for you 02:36 – Once you have the list, marketing should send them the emails 02:45 – Create ad campaigns on LinkedIn targeting specific companies or people 02:52 – Uploading an email list and doing targeted ads on Facebook is also an option 03:00 – Having a targeted list lowers the cost of your ad expenses because with just 1 closed deal, your ROI is high 03:23 – It takes time to get into the mind of the consumers and you have to show them your product consistently before they convert 03:47 – JustReachOut is good for finding the right journalist that you're looking for 04:36 – Datanyze will show you everyone who's using your competition's product 04:50 – You can enrich the leads who opt-in on your email and reach out to them based on the technology they're using on the website 05:15 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: The chances of closing a deal is higher with a target prospect list. Customer conversion takes time—you have to be consistently on the top of people's minds. Reach out to your target prospect list on every platform or channel.