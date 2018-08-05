Marketing School
Should You Document or Create Content? | Ep. #332
In Episode #332, Eric and Neil discuss if you should document or create content. Tune in to learn the difference between documenting and creating a content and why your personality and lifestyle are key factors for deciding what's best for you. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Should You Document or Create Content? 00:38 – Instead of thinking about your new content, why not just document what you're doing 00:47 – Logic is, when you document what you're doing, people can pick up lessons from that 01:00 – Gary V and Casey Neistat are always vlogging and there is still so much information you can gain from them 01:12 – Gary V usually just walks around in his office and shows his daily life 01:31 – It will also depend on your personality type 01:49 – Neil describes himself as a creator, so he creates videos with new information 02:15 – Focus on what works for you 02:49 – Eric can do both, but he prefers to create videos and plan ahead of time 03:15 – Having a process is important 03:32 – Eric is currently creating a reality series where they go into people's offices 03:55 – Eric is experimenting 04:00 – Don't force yourself into something that you're not naturally good at 04:08 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: When you document your daily routine, it's amazing what people can learn from watching you. Do what works best for you and what you're comfortable doing. You can always experiment with both documenting what you do and creating content to see what fits you and your lifestyle.